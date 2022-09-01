Cyprus - Czech Republic

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 9
AEK Arena / 01.09.2022
Cyprus
Not started
-
-
Czech Republic
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cyprus logo
Cyprus
Czech Republic logo
Czech Republic
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NetherlandsNED
752017
2
IcelandISL
650115
3
BelarusBLR
62137
4
Czech RepublicCZE
61235
5
CyprusCYP
70161
