Czech Republic - Belarus

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 10
Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium / 06.09.2022
Czech Republic
Not started
-
-
Belarus
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Czech Republic logo
Czech Republic
Belarus logo
Belarus
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Czech Republic

Belarus

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
IcelandISL
760118
2
NetherlandsNED
752017
3
Czech RepublicCZE
72238
4
BelarusBLR
72147
5
CyprusCYP
80171
Latest news

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

NI players back Shiels after 'women more emotional than men' comment

14/04/2022 at 14:10

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

England on brink of World Cup qualification after beating Northern Ireland

12/04/2022 at 21:19

Related matches

Netherlands
-
-
Iceland
06/09
Iceland
6
0
Belarus
Cyprus
0
6
Czech Republic
Netherlands
3
0
Belarus

Follow the Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA live Football match between Czech Republic and Belarus with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 6 September 2022.

Catch the latest Czech Republic and Belarus news and find up to date Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

