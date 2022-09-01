Denmark - Montenegro

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 9
Energi Viborg Arena / 01.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/denmark-1/teamcenter.shtml
Denmark
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/montenegro-w/teamcenter.shtml
Montenegro
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Denmark logo
Denmark
Montenegro logo
Montenegro
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Denmark

Montenegro

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
DenmarkDEN
880024
3
Bosnia and HerzegovinaBIH
831410
4
MontenegroMNE
73049
5
MaltaMLT
71154
6
AzerbaijanAZE
81073
