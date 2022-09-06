England - Luxembourg

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 10
bet365 Stadium / 06.09.2022
England
Not started
-
-
Luxembourg
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
England logo
England
Luxembourg logo
Luxembourg
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

England

Luxembourg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EnglandENG
990027
2
AustriaAUT
961219
3
Northern IrelandNIR
951316
4
LuxembourgLUX
93069
5
North MacedoniaMKD
92076
Latest news

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

NI players back Shiels after 'women more emotional than men' comment

14/04/2022 at 14:10

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

England on brink of World Cup qualification after beating Northern Ireland

12/04/2022 at 21:19

