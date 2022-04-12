England moved a step closer to securing their place at the 2023 Women’s World Cup with a 5-0 victory over Northern Ireland.

Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway both scored twice for England at Windsor Park.

Ella Toone also struck in front of a crowd of 15,348 - a record for a women's match in the country.

England are top of Group D, five points clear of Austria, and will qualify with a point in the penultimate qualifier between the two sides in September.

Northern Ireland are out of contention as they are six points behind Austria in the play-off spot and have a worse head-to-head record.

England dominated the match from start to finish, enjoying 75 per cent of possession and having 24 shots on goal compared to just one from the hosts.

Hemp finished from Toone’s cross in the 26th minute to break the deadlock.

England had chances to extend their lead before Lucy Bronze teed up Toone to make it 2-0 early in the second half.

Hemp added a third with a composed finish on the hour-mark before Stanway struck twice.

England face Austria and Luxembourg in their final qualifiers in September.

