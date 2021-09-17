England Women crushed North Macedonia Women in an 8-0 victory to get their World Cup qualifying campaign off to the perfect start under new boss Sarina Weigman.

The Lionesses' Group D opener was expected to be a straightforward affair in Weigman's first competitive game in charge and it proved to be exactly that.

Six different goalscorers - two from North Macedonia - got on the scoresheet for England under the lights at St Mary's Stadium.

England dominated from the start and they broke the deadlock through Ella Toone, who slotted home in the 12th minute.

Three minutes before the break and Ellen White extended England's lead, stroking the ball into the far corner after the ball bobbled around in the crowded penalty box.

On the stroke of half-time England were firmly in cruise control as Julija Zivikj turned the ball into her own net.

North Macedonia had no answer to England's relentless attacking football and White put England four up form the penalty spot in the 67th minute. Bethany England nodded in a fifth ten minutes later before Sara Kolarovska scored an own goal in the 79 minute.

The goal glut did not stop there as forward England scored again in the 90th minute before Mead quickly made it eight from inside the box in injury-time.

The Lionesses travel away to face Luxembourg on Tuesday.

England will host a new invitational tournament in February ahead of next year’s home European Championship. Germany and Spain are set to take part with a fourth team still to be confirmed.

