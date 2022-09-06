Faroe Islands - Scotland

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 10
Tórsvøllur / 06.09.2022
Faroe Islands
Not started
-
-
Scotland
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Faroe Islands logo
Faroe Islands
Scotland logo
Scotland
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Faroe Islands

Scotland

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SpainESP
770021
2
ScotlandSCO
741213
3
UkraineUKR
731310
4
HungaryHUN
83059
5
Faroe IslandsFRO
70070
