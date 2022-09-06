Finland - Sweden

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 10
Ratinan Stadion / 06.09.2022
Finland
Sweden
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Finland
Sweden
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Finland

Sweden

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SwedenSWE
761019
2
Republic of IrelandIRL
742114
3
FinlandFIN
731310
4
SlovakiaSVK
72238
5
GeorgiaGEO
80080
Latest news

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

NI players back Shiels after 'women more emotional than men' comment

14/04/2022 at 14:10

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

England on brink of World Cup qualification after beating Northern Ireland

12/04/2022 at 21:19

