England have been drawn against Northern Ireland in their qualification group for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Scotland have been drawn against Spain in their group, but England will be confident of their chances having defeated Northern Ireland 6-0 in a friendly in February this year.

The two sides will also face Austria, Latvia, Luxembourg and North Macedonia in Group D.

Premier League Parker: The pressure is now on Manchester United and Solskjaer AN HOUR AGO

Spain and Scotland will face the Faroe Islands, Hungary and Ukraine in Group B.

Wales meanwhile have been drawn against France, Slovenia, Greece, Kazakhstan and Estonia in Group I, and Republic of Ireland have been drawn in Group A with Sweden, Finland, Slovakia and Georgia.

The qualifiers will be the first for Sarina Wiegman as England manager, as she is currently in charge of the Netherlands. Games are due to take place between September 2021 and September 2022.

Group winners will qualify for the 2023 tournament to be held in Australia and New Zealand, while runners-up will compete for places in the play-offs.

'It will be a dream come true' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on lifting a trophy with Manchester United

Football Emma Hayes 'not interested in the history' ahead of Chelsea's Women's Champions League semi-final 3 HOURS AGO