France - Greece

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 10
Stade Louis-Dugauguez / 06.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/france-3/teamcenter.shtml
France
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/greece-w-1/teamcenter.shtml
Greece
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
France logo
France
Greece logo
Greece
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

France

Greece

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FranceFRA
990027
2
WalesWAL
961219
3
SloveniaSVN
952217
4
GreeceGRE
941413
5
EstoniaEST
91083
