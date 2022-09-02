Iceland - Belarus

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 9
Laugardalsvöllur / 02.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/iceland-1/teamcenter.shtml
Iceland
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/belarus-w/teamcenter.shtml
Belarus
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Iceland logo
Iceland
Belarus logo
Belarus
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Iceland

Belarus

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NetherlandsNED
752017
2
IcelandISL
650115
3
Czech RepublicCZE
72238
4
BelarusBLR
62137
5
CyprusCYP
80171
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

NI players back Shiels after 'women more emotional than men' comment

14/04/2022 at 14:10

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

England on brink of World Cup qualification after beating Northern Ireland

12/04/2022 at 21:19

Related matches

Czech Republic
-
-
Belarus
06/09
Netherlands
-
-
Iceland
06/09
Cyprus
0
6
Czech Republic
Netherlands
3
0
Belarus

Follow the Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA live Football match between Iceland and Belarus with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 2 September 2022.

Catch the latest Iceland and Belarus news and find up to date Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.