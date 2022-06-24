Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 5
Daugava Stadium / 24.06.2022
Latvia
Not started
-
-
Luxembourg
Latvia - Luxembourg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Latvia logo
Latvia
Luxembourg logo
Luxembourg
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Latvia

Luxembourg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EnglandENG
880024
2
AustriaAUT
861119
3
Northern IrelandNIR
841313
4
LuxembourgLUX
73049
5
North MacedoniaMKD
81073
6
LatviaLVA
70070
