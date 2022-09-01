Albania - Poland

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 9
Elbasan Arena / 01.09.2022
Albania
Poland
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Albania
Poland
0

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Albania

Poland

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NorwayNOR
871022
2
BelgiumBEL
861119
3
PolandPOL
842214
4
AlbaniaALB
831410
5
KosovoKOS
81164
Latest news

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

NI players back Shiels after 'women more emotional than men' comment

14/04/2022 at 14:10

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

England on brink of World Cup qualification after beating Northern Ireland

12/04/2022 at 21:19

Related matches

Kosovo
-
-
Armenia
01/09
Belgium
-
-
Norway
02/09
Poland
-
-
Kosovo
06/09
Norway
-
-
Albania
06/09

