Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 8
Armavir City Stadium / 12.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/armenia-w/teamcenter.shtml
Armenia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/albania-w/teamcenter.shtml
Albania
Armenia - Albania

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Armenia logo
Armenia
Albania logo
Albania
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Armenia

Albania

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NorwayNOR
761019
2
BelgiumBEL
751116
3
PolandPOL
742114
4
AlbaniaALB
72147
5
KosovoKOS
71154
6
ArmeniaARM
70070
Latest news

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

England smash eight past North Macedonia in Wiegman's first game

17/09/2021 at 20:07

Follow the Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA live Football match between Armenia and Albania with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 12 April 2022.

Catch the latest Armenia and Albania news and find up to date Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

