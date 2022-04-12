Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 8
Wiener Neustädter Stadion / 12.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/austria-w/teamcenter.shtml
Austria
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/latvia-w/teamcenter.shtml
Latvia
Advertisement
Ad

Austria - Latvia

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Austria logo
Austria
Latvia logo
Latvia
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Austria

Latvia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EnglandENG
770021
2
AustriaAUT
751116
3
Northern IrelandNIR
741213
4
LuxembourgLUX
62046
5
North MacedoniaMKD
71063
6
LatviaLVA
60060
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

England smash eight past North Macedonia in Wiegman's first game

17/09/2021 at 20:07

Related matches

Luxembourg
-
-
North Macedonia
12/04
Northern Ireland
-
-
England
12/04
Latvia
-
-
Luxembourg
24/06
North Macedonia
-
-
Latvia
01/09

Follow the Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA live Football match between Austria and Latvia with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 12 April 2022.

Catch the latest Austria and Latvia news and find up to date Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.