Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 6
Cukaricki Stadium / 24.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/belarus-w/teamcenter.shtml
Belarus
Completed
2
1
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/czech-republic-w/teamcenter.shtml
Czech Republic
Belarus - Czech Republic

Highlights

Belarus
Czech Republic

Statistics

Recent matches

Belarus

Czech Republic

Lineups

Belarus
4-3-3
Czech Republic
4-5-1
Belarus
4-3-3
Czech Republic
4-5-1
Belarus logo
Belarus
Czech Republic logo
Czech Republic
Scorers
Cards
Substitutions

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
IcelandISL
650115
2
NetherlandsNED
642014
3
BelarusBLR
52127
4
Czech RepublicCZE
61235
5
CyprusCYP
70161
