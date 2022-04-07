Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 7
Bojan Majic Stadium / 07.04.2022
Belarus
Not started
-
-
Iceland
Belarus - Iceland

Statistics

Recent matches

Belarus

Iceland

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NetherlandsNED
532011
2
IcelandISL
43019
3
Czech RepublicCZE
41215
4
BelarusBLR
31114
5
CyprusCYP
60151
Latest news

Follow the Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA live Football match between Belarus and Iceland with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 7 April 2022.

Catch the latest Belarus and Iceland news and find up to date Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

