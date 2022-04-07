Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 7
Grbavica / 07.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bosnia-herzegovina-w/teamcenter.shtml
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/azerbaijan-w/teamcenter.shtml
Azerbaijan
Bosnia and Herzegovina - Azerbaijan

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
DenmarkDEN
660018
2
RussiaRUS
650115
3
MontenegroMNE
63039
4
MaltaMLT
61144
5
Bosnia and HerzegovinaBIH
61144
6
AzerbaijanAZE
61053
