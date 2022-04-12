Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 8
Na Stínadlech / 12.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/czech-republic-w/teamcenter.shtml
Czech Republic
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/iceland-1/teamcenter.shtml
Iceland
Czech Republic - Iceland

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Czech Republic logo
Czech Republic
Iceland logo
Iceland
0

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Czech Republic

Iceland

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NetherlandsNED
642014
2
IcelandISL
540112
3
Czech RepublicCZE
41215
4
BelarusBLR
41124
5
CyprusCYP
70161
