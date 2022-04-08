Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 6
A. Le Coq Arena / 08.04.2022
Estonia
Not started
-
-
Greece
Estonia - Greece

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FranceFRA
660018
2
WalesWAL
641113
3
SloveniaSVN
632111
4
GreeceGRE
62137
5
KazakhstanKAZ
50050
6
EstoniaEST
50050
Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

England smash eight past North Macedonia in Wiegman's first game

17/09/2021 at 20:07

Follow the Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA live Football match between Estonia and Greece with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 8 April 2022.

Catch the latest Estonia and Greece news and find up to date Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

