Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 8
Pärnu Rannastaadion / 28.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/estonia-w/teamcenter.shtml
Estonia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/kazakhstan-w-1/teamcenter.shtml
Kazakhstan
Estonia - Kazakhstan

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Estonia logo
Estonia
Kazakhstan logo
Kazakhstan
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Estonia

Kazakhstan

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FranceFRA
880024
2
WalesWAL
851216
3
SloveniaSVN
842214
4
GreeceGRE
841313
5
KazakhstanKAZ
70070
6
EstoniaEST
70070
