Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 8
Bolt Arena / 12.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/finland-1/teamcenter.shtml
Finland
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/georgia-w/teamcenter.shtml
Georgia
Finland - Georgia

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Finland logo
Finland
Georgia logo
Georgia
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Finland

Georgia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SwedenSWE
660018
2
Republic of IrelandIRL
42117
3
FinlandFIN
52127
4
SlovakiaSVK
61235
5
GeorgiaGEO
50050
