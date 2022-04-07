Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 7
Tengiz Burjanadze Stadium / 07.04.2022
Georgia
Not started
-
-
Sweden
Georgia - Sweden

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Georgia logo
Georgia
Sweden logo
Sweden
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Georgia

Sweden

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SwedenSWE
550015
2
Republic of IrelandIRL
42117
3
FinlandFIN
42026
4
SlovakiaSVK
51134
5
GeorgiaGEO
40040
