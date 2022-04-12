Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 7
Pampeloponnisiako Stadium / 12.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/greece-w-1/teamcenter.shtml
Greece
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/estonia-w/teamcenter.shtml
Estonia
Greece - Estonia

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Greece logo
Greece
Estonia logo
Estonia
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Greece

Estonia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FranceFRA
770021
2
SloveniaSVN
742114
3
WalesWAL
741213
4
GreeceGRE
731310
5
KazakhstanKAZ
60060
6
EstoniaEST
60060
