Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 7
Szusza Ferenc-Stadion / 08.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hungary-1/teamcenter.shtml
Hungary
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/faroe-islands-w/teamcenter.shtml
Faroe Islands
Advertisement
Ad

Hungary - Faroe Islands

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hungary logo
Hungary
Faroe Islands logo
Faroe Islands
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Hungary

Faroe Islands

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SpainESP
550015
2
ScotlandSCO
531110
3
HungaryHUN
52036
4
UkraineUKR
41124
5
Faroe IslandsFRO
50050
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

England smash eight past North Macedonia in Wiegman's first game

17/09/2021 at 20:07

Related matches

Scotland
-
-
Spain
12/04
Ukraine
-
-
Hungary
28/06
Faroe Islands
-
-
Ukraine
02/09
Spain
-
-
Hungary
02/09

Follow the Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA live Football match between Hungary and Faroe Islands with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 8 April 2022.

Catch the latest Hungary and Faroe Islands news and find up to date Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.