Iceland (W) - Cyprus (W)

Follow the Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA live Football match between Iceland (W) and Cyprus (W) with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 26 October 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Thorsteinn Halldórsson or Angelos Tsolakis? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Iceland (W) and Cyprus (W) news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Iceland (W) and Cyprus (W). Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

