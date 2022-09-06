Israel - Serbia

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 10
Ness Ziona Stadium / 06.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/israel-w/teamcenter.shtml
Israel
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/serbia-w/teamcenter.shtml
Serbia
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Israel logo
Israel
Serbia logo
Serbia
0

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Israel

Serbia

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
GermanyGER
980124
2
PortugalPOR
961219
3
SerbiaSRB
960318
4
TürkiyeTUR
931510
5
IsraelISR
93069
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

NI players back Shiels after 'women more emotional than men' comment

14/04/2022 at 14:10

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

England on brink of World Cup qualification after beating Northern Ireland

12/04/2022 at 21:19

Related matches

Portugal
-
-
Türkiye
06/09
Bulgaria
-
-
Germany
06/09
Türkiye
0
3
Germany
Serbia
1
2
Portugal

Follow the Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA live Football match between Israel and Serbia with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 6 September 2022.

Catch the latest Israel and Serbia news and find up to date Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.