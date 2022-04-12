Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 8
HaMoshava Stadium / 12.04.2022
Israel
Not started
-
-
Turkey
Israel - Turkey

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Israel logo
Israel
Turkey logo
Turkey
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Israel

Turkey

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
GermanyGER
770021
2
SerbiaSRB
750215
3
PortugalPOR
741213
4
TurkeyTUR
731310
5
IsraelISR
60060
