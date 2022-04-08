Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 6
Stadio Ennio Tardini / 08.04.2022
Italy
Not started
-
-
Lithuania
Italy - Lithuania

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Italy logo
Italy
Lithuania logo
Lithuania
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Italy

Lithuania

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SwitzerlandSUI
660018
2
ItalyITA
650115
3
RomaniaROU
53029
4
CroatiaCRO
61144
5
LithuaniaLTU
50141
