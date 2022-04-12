Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 8
12.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/malta-w/teamcenter.shtml
Malta
Postponed
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/russia-1/teamcenter.shtml
Russia
Malta - Russia

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Malta logo
Malta
Russia logo
Russia
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Malta

Russia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
DenmarkDEN
770021
2
RussiaRUS
650115
3
MontenegroMNE
63039
4
Bosnia and HerzegovinaBIH
72147
5
MaltaMLT
71154
