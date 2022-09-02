Moldova - Italy

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 9
Stadionul Zimbru / 02.09.2022
Moldova
Not started
-
-
Italy
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Moldova logo
Moldova
Italy logo
Italy
0

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Moldova

Italy

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ItalyITA
870121
2
SwitzerlandSUI
861119
3
RomaniaROU
851216
4
CroatiaCRO
82157
5
LithuaniaLTU
81255
6
MoldovaMDA
80171
Latest news

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

NI players back Shiels after 'women more emotional than men' comment

14/04/2022 at 14:10

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

England on brink of World Cup qualification after beating Northern Ireland

12/04/2022 at 21:19

Related matches

Lithuania
-
-
Romania
02/09
Croatia
-
-
Switzerland
02/09
Lithuania
-
-
Croatia
06/09
Switzerland
-
-
Moldova
06/09

