Montenegro (W)
Finished
0
2
-
0
0
13:00
21/10/21
Camp FSCG
Azerbaijan (W)
    Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA • Group E
    Knockout stages
    • 2nd Half
    • Montenegro (W)
    • Azerbaijan (W)
    • DorofeyevaAcar
      90'
    • KucBoricic
      89'
    • Toškovic
      83'
    • MammadovaAliyeva
      81'
    • StanovicÐurdevac
      79'
    • Stanovic
      56'
    • KrstovicObradovic
      54'
    • 1/2 Time
    • Montenegro (W)
    • Azerbaijan (W)
    • KoyunBakarandze
      45'
    • MollayevaBozdag
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • Montenegro (W)
    • Azerbaijan (W)
    • Bozic
      40'
    • MammadovaParlak
      29'
    • Mammadova
      16'
    • Mollayeva
      7'
    • Bulatovic
      5'
    avant-match

    Montenegro (W) - Azerbaijan (W)

