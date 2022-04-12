Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 8
Camp FSCG / 12.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/montenegro-w/teamcenter.shtml
Montenegro
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bosnia-herzegovina-w/teamcenter.shtml
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Montenegro - Bosnia and Herzegovina

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Montenegro logo
Montenegro
Bosnia and Herzegovina logo
Bosnia and Herzegovina
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Montenegro

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
DenmarkDEN
770021
2
RussiaRUS
650115
3
MontenegroMNE
63039
4
Bosnia and HerzegovinaBIH
72147
5
MaltaMLT
71154
