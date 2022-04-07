Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 7
Camp FSCG / 07.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/montenegro-w/teamcenter.shtml
Montenegro
Postponed
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/russia-1/teamcenter.shtml
Russia
Advertisement
Ad

Montenegro - Russia

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Montenegro logo
Montenegro
Russia logo
Russia
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Montenegro

Russia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
DenmarkDEN
660018
2
RussiaRUS
650115
3
MontenegroMNE
63039
4
MaltaMLT
61144
5
Bosnia and HerzegovinaBIH
61144
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

England smash eight past North Macedonia in Wiegman's first game

17/09/2021 at 20:07

Related matches

Bosnia and Herzegovina
-
-
Azerbaijan
07/04
Malta
-
-
Denmark
08/04
Malta
-
-
Russia
Postponed
Montenegro
-
-
Bosnia and Herzegovina
12/04

Follow the Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA live Football match between Montenegro and Russia with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 7 April 2022.

Catch the latest Montenegro and Russia news and find up to date Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.