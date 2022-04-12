Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 8
Cars Jeans Stadion / 12.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/netherlands-1/teamcenter.shtml
Netherlands
Postponed
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/belarus-w/teamcenter.shtml
Belarus
Advertisement
Ad

Netherlands - Belarus

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Netherlands logo
Netherlands
Belarus logo
Belarus
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Netherlands

Belarus

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NetherlandsNED
642014
2
IcelandISL
540112
3
Czech RepublicCZE
41215
4
BelarusBLR
41124
5
CyprusCYP
70161
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

England smash eight past North Macedonia in Wiegman's first game

17/09/2021 at 20:07

Related matches

Czech Republic
-
-
Iceland
12/04
Czech Republic
-
-
Belarus
28/06
Cyprus
-
-
Czech Republic
01/09
Iceland
-
-
Belarus
02/09

Follow the Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA live Football match between Netherlands and Belarus with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 12 April 2022.

Catch the latest Netherlands and Belarus news and find up to date Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.