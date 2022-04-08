Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 7
Euroborg / 08.04.2022
Netherlands
Not started
-
-
Cyprus
Netherlands - Cyprus

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Netherlands
Cyprus
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Netherlands

Cyprus

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
IcelandISL
540112
2
NetherlandsNED
532011
3
Czech RepublicCZE
41215
4
BelarusBLR
41124
5
CyprusCYP
60151
Latest news

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

England smash eight past North Macedonia in Wiegman's first game

17/09/2021 at 20:07

