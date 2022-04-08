Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 7
National Arena Tose Proeski / 08.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fyr-macedonia-w/teamcenter.shtml
North Macedonia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/england-1/teamcenter.shtml
England
Advertisement
Ad

North Macedonia - England

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
North Macedonia logo
North Macedonia
England logo
England
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

North Macedonia

England

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EnglandENG
660018
2
AustriaAUT
641113
3
Northern IrelandNIR
641113
4
LuxembourgLUX
51043
5
North MacedoniaMKD
61053
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

England smash eight past North Macedonia in Wiegman's first game

17/09/2021 at 20:07

Related matches

Luxembourg
-
-
Latvia
08/04
Austria
-
-
Northern Ireland
08/04
Luxembourg
-
-
North Macedonia
12/04
Austria
-
-
Latvia
12/04

Follow the Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA live Football match between North Macedonia and England with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 8 April 2022.

Catch the latest North Macedonia and England news and find up to date Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.