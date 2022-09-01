North Macedonia - Latvia

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 9
Training Centre Petar Miloševski / 01.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fyr-macedonia-w/teamcenter.shtml
North Macedonia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/latvia-w/teamcenter.shtml
Latvia
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
North Macedonia logo
North Macedonia
Latvia logo
Latvia
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

North Macedonia

Latvia

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EnglandENG
880024
2
AustriaAUT
861119
3
Northern IrelandNIR
841313
4
LuxembourgLUX
83059
5
North MacedoniaMKD
81073
6
LatviaLVA
81073
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

NI players back Shiels after 'women more emotional than men' comment

14/04/2022 at 14:10

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

England on brink of World Cup qualification after beating Northern Ireland

12/04/2022 at 21:19

Related matches

Luxembourg
-
-
Northern Ireland
02/09
Austria
-
-
England
03/09
Latvia
-
-
Northern Ireland
06/09
Austria
-
-
North Macedonia
06/09

Follow the Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA live Football match between North Macedonia and Latvia with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 1 September 2022.

Catch the latest North Macedonia and Latvia news and find up to date Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.