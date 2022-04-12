Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 8
Windsor Park / 12.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/northern-ireland-w/teamcenter.shtml
Northern Ireland
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/england-1/teamcenter.shtml
England
Northern Ireland - England

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Northern Ireland logo
Northern Ireland
England logo
England
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Northern Ireland

England

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EnglandENG
770021
2
AustriaAUT
751116
3
Northern IrelandNIR
741213
4
LuxembourgLUX
62046
5
North MacedoniaMKD
71063
