Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 7
Sandefjord Arena / 07.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/norway-1/teamcenter.shtml
Norway
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/kosovo-w/teamcenter.shtml
Kosovo
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NorwayNOR
651016
2
BelgiumBEL
641113
3
PolandPOL
632111
4
AlbaniaALB
62137
5
KosovoKOS
61144
Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

England smash eight past North Macedonia in Wiegman's first game

17/09/2021 at 20:07

