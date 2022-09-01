Republic of Ireland - Finland

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 9
Tallaght Stadium / 01.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/republic-of-ireland-1/teamcenter.shtml
Republic of Ireland
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/finland-1/teamcenter.shtml
Finland
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Republic of Ireland logo
Republic of Ireland
Finland logo
Finland
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Republic of Ireland

Finland

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SwedenSWE
761019
2
Republic of IrelandIRL
632111
3
FinlandFIN
631210
4
SlovakiaSVK
61235
5
GeorgiaGEO
70070
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

NI players back Shiels after 'women more emotional than men' comment

14/04/2022 at 14:10

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

England on brink of World Cup qualification after beating Northern Ireland

12/04/2022 at 21:19

Related matches

Georgia
-
-
Slovakia
01/09
Finland
-
-
Sweden
06/09
Slovakia
-
-
Republic of Ireland
06/09
Georgia
0
9
Republic of Ireland

Follow the Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA live Football match between Republic of Ireland and Finland with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 1 September 2022.

Catch the latest Republic of Ireland and Finland news and find up to date Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.