Republic of Ireland (W) - Slovakia (W)

Follow the Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA live Football match between Republic of Ireland (W) and Slovakia (W) with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 25 November 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Vera Pauw or Peter Kopun? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Republic of Ireland (W) and Slovakia (W) news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Republic of Ireland (W) and Slovakia (W). Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

