Romania (W) - Croatia (W)

Follow the Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA live Football match between Romania (W) and Croatia (W) with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 17 September 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Christian Dulca or Mate Prskalo? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Romania (W) and Croatia (W) news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Romania (W) and Croatia (W). Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

