Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 8
Hampden Park / 12.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/scotland-w/teamcenter.shtml
Scotland
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/spain/teamcenter.shtml
Spain
Scotland - Spain

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Scotland logo
Scotland
Spain logo
Spain
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Scotland

Spain

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SpainESP
550015
2
ScotlandSCO
531110
3
HungaryHUN
63039
4
UkraineUKR
41124
5
Faroe IslandsFRO
60060
Latest news

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

England smash eight past North Macedonia in Wiegman's first game

17/09/2021 at 20:07

Follow the Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA live Football match between Scotland and Spain with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:35 on 12 April 2022.

Catch the latest Scotland and Spain news and find up to date Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

