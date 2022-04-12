Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 8
Sports Center of FA of Serbia / 12.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/serbia-w/teamcenter.shtml
Serbia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/germany-3/teamcenter.shtml
Germany
Serbia - Germany

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Serbia logo
Serbia
Germany logo
Germany
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Serbia

Germany

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
GermanyGER
770021
2
SerbiaSRB
750215
3
PortugalPOR
741213
4
TurkeyTUR
731310
5
IsraelISR
60060
