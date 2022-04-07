Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 7
Sports Center of FA of Serbia / 07.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/serbia-w/teamcenter.shtml
Serbia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/israel-w/teamcenter.shtml
Israel
Serbia - Israel

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Serbia logo
Serbia
Israel logo
Israel
2

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Serbia

Israel

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
GermanyGER
660018
2
PortugalPOR
641113
3
SerbiaSRB
640212
4
TurkeyTUR
62137
5
IsraelISR
50050
Follow the Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA live Football match between Serbia and Israel with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 7 April 2022.

Catch the latest Serbia and Israel news and find up to date Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

