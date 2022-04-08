Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 7
Štadión Antona Malatinského City Arena / 08.04.2022
Slovakia
Not started
-
-
Finland
Slovakia - Finland

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Slovakia logo
Slovakia
Finland logo
Finland
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Slovakia

Finland

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SwedenSWE
660018
2
Republic of IrelandIRL
42117
3
FinlandFIN
42026
4
SlovakiaSVK
51134
5
GeorgiaGEO
50050
