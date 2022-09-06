Spain - Ukraine

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 10
Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas / 06.09.2022
Spain
Not started
-
-
Ukraine
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Spain
Ukraine
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Spain

Ukraine

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SpainESP
770021
2
ScotlandSCO
741213
3
UkraineUKR
731310
4
HungaryHUN
83059
5
Faroe IslandsFRO
70070
Follow the Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA live Football match between Spain and Ukraine with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 6 September 2022.

Catch the latest Spain and Ukraine news and find up to date Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

