Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 8
Stockhorn Arena / 12.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/switzerland-w/teamcenter.shtml
Switzerland
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/italy/teamcenter.shtml
Italy
Switzerland - Italy

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Switzerland logo
Switzerland
Italy logo
Italy
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Switzerland

Italy

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SwitzerlandSUI
761019
2
ItalyITA
760118
3
RomaniaROU
631210
4
CroatiaCRO
72147
5
LithuaniaLTU
60151
