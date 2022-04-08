Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 7
Parc y Scarlets / 08.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/wales-1/teamcenter.shtml
Wales
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/france-3/teamcenter.shtml
France
Wales - France

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Wales logo
Wales
France logo
France
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Wales

France

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FranceFRA
660018
2
WalesWAL
641113
3
SloveniaSVN
632111
4
GreeceGRE
62137
5
KazakhstanKAZ
50050
Latest news

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

England smash eight past North Macedonia in Wiegman's first game

17/09/2021 at 20:07

